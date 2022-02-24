Calif. Agency Can't Stop EEOC's Activision Settlement

By Craig Clough (February 24, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- A California federal judge refused Wednesday to delay a proposed $18 million settlement the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently struck with Activision Blizzard over alleged sexism in its workplace, saying hardship to California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing is "minimal, if any at all." U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer denied the DFEH's motion for a stay pending appeal, which came after the judge rejected the agency's request to intervene in the federal case over concerns the proposed settlement could harm a separate case that the state civil rights agency is pursuing against the video game giant in Los Angeles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS