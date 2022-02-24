Chancery Nixes $20M Outlay For Aerojet Board Election Feud

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 24, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- Delaware's Chancery Court will not decide how Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. should use company resources while its board is deadlocked, said the vice chancellor overseeing a consolidated lawsuit, rejecting a proposal to set aside $20 million for the competing factions to fund a proxy contest. The power to direct the use of the company's resources for a contested director election lies with its board of directors, not with the court, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will said Wednesday in a letter decision. "If the board is deadlocked, the court does not act as a tiebreaker that chooses whether to open the corporate...

