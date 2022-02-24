3rd Circ. Wipes Out Altice Cable Bill Proration Win In NJ

By Nadia Dreid (February 24, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal court should never have waded into a battle over whether the state could force cable company Altice to prorate customers' final bills because the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities was in the middle of a separate enforcement action, the Third Circuit has ruled. In doing so, the lower court ran afoul of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Younger v. Harris, which declared that federal courts should stay out of any constitutional claims brought by a party in the process of being prosecuted in relation to that claim, the Third Circuit said Thursday in a published opinion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS