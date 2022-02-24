Ex-Patriots Player, Feds Strike Restitution Deal In COVID Scam

By Chris Villani (February 24, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- Former New England Patriots wideout Kenbrell Thompkins has agreed to pay more than $130,000 in restitution after being sentenced to more than two years in prison for running a COVID-19 unemployment scheme, according to a Thursday filing in Florida federal court. Thompkins, who also had stints in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and New York Jets, had been set for a restitution hearing on Feb. 28. A joint stipulation between him and federal prosecutors indicates he will pay restitution totaling $132,980. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. sentenced Thompkins on Jan. 6 to 25 months in prison and three...

