Bitcoin Laundering Suspect Remains In Jail Without Bond

By Christopher Cole (February 24, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- A man charged along with his wife in a scheme to launder stolen bitcoin, which ultimately was worth billions of dollars, from a cryptocurrency exchange remained behind bars Thursday as prosecutors continued to gear up their case in D.C. federal court. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather said in a phone hearing that Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, will stay in jail without bond pending trial. The judge scheduled an initial appearance to take place Monday for his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, who has remained in custody until she can make a $3 million bail. Morgan's lawyer said she plans to use a property...

