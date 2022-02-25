Rip-And-Replace Fund Too Low, FCC Told

By J. Edward Moreno (February 25, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- Rural broadband group NTCA told the Federal Communications Commission that the $1.9 billion appropriated by Congress to reimburse companies that need to remove and replace Huawei and ZTE equipment from networks falls far short of what is needed. The NTCA said in a Tuesday FCC filing that under the current funding model, providers are only getting a third of the funding they have requested to remove equipment deemed insecure and potentially vulnerable to surveillance by the Chinese government. Lawmakers initially set aside $1.9 billion for the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, known informally as rip and replace. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS