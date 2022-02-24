Activision Investor Asks Judge To Halt $68.7B Microsoft Deal

By Katryna Perera (February 24, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- An Activision Blizzard shareholder has asked a California federal court to halt an upcoming vote over Microsoft's possible acquisition of the business — valued at approximately $68.7 billion — saying the video game company filed a deficient preliminary proxy statement to solicit his vote. Stockholder Kyle Watson filed his complaint on Thursday against Activision, its CEO Bobby Kotick and several company directors for violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Watson claims that the company and its directors have pushed forward with the Microsoft merger because it solely benefits them by allowing them to exchange all company equity awards...

