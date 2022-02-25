Missile Defense Contract Suit Filed Too Late For Claims Court

By Grace Dixon (February 25, 2022, 10:02 PM EST) -- The Court of Federal Claims ruled that an incumbent contractor can't challenge the Missile Defense Agency's award of a contract for support at a research center because it never bid on the contract and waited too long to file suit. Though the Missile Defense Agency initially earmarked a support contract for its Advanced Research Center for a woman-owned small business, neither of the two final contenders by the end of a three-year-long award process for the contract were women-owned, Colsa Corp. alleged. But because Colsa itself wasn't in the running and because the incumbent contractor didn't make any moves to challenge...

