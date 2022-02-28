Anthem Must Face ERISA Suit Over Mental Health Coverage

By Gina Kim (February 28, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that Anthem and a subsidiary must face a proposed class action accusing the insurer of denying mental health treatment coverage under guidelines policyholders say are too restrictive, finding that their Employee Retirement Income Security Act allegations are sufficiently pleaded and can proceed. In a nine-page order issued Thursday, Judge Frederic Block of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York refused to dismiss claims asserted by participants in Anthem's health plans who claim that the insurer relied on overly strict internal guidelines when deciding whether to cover residential mental health treatment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS