ERCOT Immunity Ruling Not Last Word On Grid Suits

By Katie Buehler (February 28, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Dallas appellate court's ruling last week that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. doesn't enjoy sovereign immunity could mean it must face hundreds of claims spurred by the 2021 winter storm, but attorneys say an appellate split means those plaintiffs aren't likely to know their fate until the Texas Supreme Court weighs in. The en banc Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas directly contradicted a panel of the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio on whether ERCOT has governmental immunity from suit and whether it falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The...

