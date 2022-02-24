Turning Point Restaurant Chain Resolves Servers' Tip Suits

By Matthew Santoni (February 24, 2022, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Northeast restaurant chain has agreed to settle claims that it underpaid workers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey by nearly $800,000, attorneys told a Pennsylvania federal court Thursday. Turning Point agreed to establish a $799,500 settlement fund to end a pair of Fair Labor Standards Act suits alleging that the breakfast-focused restaurants made workers do too much untipped side work while still paying them at a lower wage that had factored in tips. While the chain did not admit to wrongdoing, the proposed settlement, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said its restaurants had already...

