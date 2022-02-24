Bill Paxton's Family Inks $1M Deal With Anesthesia Group

By Lauren Berg (February 24, 2022, 11:20 PM EST) -- The widow and children of actor Bill Paxton have reached a $1 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit, resolving their claims against an anesthesia medical group, according to a document filed Wednesday in California state court. General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership denies that its personnel caused or contributed to the death of Paxton after he underwent heart surgery in 2017, but asked a Los Angeles judge to find that the settlement was made in good faith. "The intent of the settlement is to reach an agreement that would reasonably compensate plaintiffs and avoid exposing defendant to an expensive and time consuming litigation," the...

