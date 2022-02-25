Texas Judge Limits Co.'s Coverage Duties In $50M Injury Suit

By Ganesh Setty (February 25, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- A property management company contracting with BNSF Railway Co. needs only to indemnify BNSF for claims arising from the management company's negligent acts, but must still defend the railway company in a suit brought by a BNSF worker who was struck by a train, a Texas federal judge ruled. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor partially granted and denied various portions of dueling motions for partial summary judgment that Texas-based BNSF and property management company Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc., or JLL, filed. The judge said the net effect of whether New Mexico or Texas law governed JLL's indemnification obligations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS