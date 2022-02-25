DOJ Has Few Allies, Many Foes In High Court Opioid Brawl

By Jeff Overley (February 25, 2022, 10:46 PM EST) -- It seemed like a marquee win for the U.S. Department of Justice: The felony conviction of an Alabama doctor who prescribed fentanyl in quantities so immense he may have influenced a drugmaker's stock price. But as U.S. Supreme Court justices are set to scrutinize the conviction on Tuesday, numerous scholars and corporate groups are calling it ominous and unfair, with virtually no one backing the DOJ. The outcry stems from an Eleventh Circuit opinion that mostly upheld a guilty verdict against Yellowhammer State pain specialist Dr. Xiulu Ruan. According to prosecutors, Ruan became the nation's top prescriber of a Galena Biopharma...

