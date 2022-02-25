Luxury Apartments Owner Sues Insurers For Mold Coverage

By Eli Flesch (February 25, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- The owner and operator of a luxury residential community in California has told a federal court that a SCOR unit and other insurers improperly denied it mold coverage under a $69 million builders risk policy, saying a provision in the policy didn't act as a broad exclusion for faulty workmanship. The Haven at Ventura LLC said in a complaint filed Thursday that a "cost of making good" provision in its policy with the insurers — including General Security Indemnity Co., a subsidiary of SCOR, and several Lloyd's of London underwriters — was limited to only a small part of its claim and couldn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS