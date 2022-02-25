Enviros, Tribe Push For Win Over Coal Mining Moratorium

By Andrew Westney (February 25, 2022, 9:31 PM EST) -- The Northern Cheyenne Tribe and environmental groups have asked a Montana federal judge to grant them a win in their suit over the rollback of a federal moratorium on coal mining, saying the government can't escape the need to conduct further environmental review by claiming the case is moot. The U.S. Department of the Interior, the state of Wyoming and the National Mining Association have urged the court to hand them summary judgment instead, arguing that the suit and another brought by California, Washington, New Mexico and New York are moot because the government has already revoked a Trump-era order to...

