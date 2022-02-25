Del. Justices Uphold Chancery's Toss Of FedEx Investor Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (February 25, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- Delaware's highest court upheld on Friday a lower court's dismissal of a stockholder derivative suit seeking to hold FedEx Corp. directors accountable for the company's failures to act on illegal shipments of untaxed cigarettes between 2006 and 2012, which led to $35 million in New York state and city tax settlements. In a brief ruling, members of a three-justice Supreme Court panel said they would let the June 2021 Chancery Court decision stand based on Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III's reasoning. In that finding, he said attorneys for stockholder Deborah Pettry failed to justify skipping an initial demand for board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS