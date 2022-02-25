Keurig To Pay $10M, Edit K-Cup Labels To End False Ad Row

By Morgan Conley (February 25, 2022, 5:13 PM EST) -- Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million and update the labeling on its single-serve coffee pods to end a class action alleging it misleads buyers into believing the pods are more widely recyclable than they actually are, according to a motion for settlement approval. California resident Kathleen Smith and Massachusetts resident Mathew Downing asked a Golden State federal court Thursday to sign off on the agreement with Keurig Green Mountain Inc., as well as modify the definition of the class of California buyers certified in September 2020 to include buyers nationwide. In addition to paying $10 million, Keurig committed to "clearly...

