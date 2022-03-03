Insurers Back States' Push For Suit Funding Transparency

By Angela Childers (March 3, 2022, 2:52 PM EST) -- Several states have introduced legislation that would require litigants to disclose third-party funding, a trend that proponents — including insurers — say will have a positive impact on case settlements, while opponents argue it's unnecessary and unfair. With third-party litigation financing in the U.S. growing into a reportedly $12 billion industry, the insurance lobby and defense bar want increased transparency on who is providing this type of funding, which experts say is a contributor to outsize nuclear verdicts and rising litigation costs. But those on the other side of the courtroom say state restrictions will unfairly affect plaintiffs who are unable to bear the cost of bringing a...

