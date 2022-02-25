Clock Still Ticking For Tesla Fatal Crash Suit Over Defect

By Bill Wichert (February 25, 2022, 7:38 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday said the family of a deceased motorist can pursue a new fatal crash lawsuit against Tesla Inc. over a purported acceleration defect, finding that a coronavirus-related order from the state Supreme Court extended the time frame to bring their claims. Superior Court Judge Mark K. Chase granted Tesla's motion to dismiss with prejudice the wrongful death action since the executrix of Vladimir Chen's estate was not a plaintiff, but the judge rejected the automaker's stance that it was too late to file a new complaint because the two-year statute of limitations expired Jan. 26....

