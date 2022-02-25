Fired XFL Commish's July Trial To Hinge On Player's Hiring

By Ivan Moreno (February 25, 2022, 9:26 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Friday set a July trial date for former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck's wrongful termination lawsuit, which will hinge on whether his hiring of a football player with a checkered past warranted his firing and if Luck was given the chance to correct the problem. U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden set a July 11 trial date, two weeks after issuing an 80-page order that rejected several arguments by the XFL's former parent company, Alpha Entertainment LLC, and its founder, Vince McMahon, for why Luck's termination was justified. Luck's lawsuit alleges McMahon, who is also the CEO...

