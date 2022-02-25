Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fired XFL Commish's July Trial To Hinge On Player's Hiring

By Ivan Moreno (February 25, 2022, 9:26 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Friday set a July trial date for former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck's wrongful termination lawsuit, which will hinge on whether his hiring of a football player with a checkered past warranted his firing and if Luck was given the chance to correct the problem.

U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden set a July 11 trial date, two weeks after issuing an 80-page order that rejected several arguments by the XFL's former parent company, Alpha Entertainment LLC, and its founder, Vince McMahon, for why Luck's termination was justified.

Luck's lawsuit alleges McMahon, who is also the CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!