NJ Judge Scraps Claims In 2 Horizon Drug Patents

By Andrew Karpan (February 25, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- A federal judge in New Jersey has ruled that claims in two Horizon Pharma patents that cover the arthritis drug Vimovo never should have been issued in the first place, sinking an infringement suit against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories that had been rattling around for half a decade. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler came down Thursday and ended one of the remaining suits over patents that cover Vimovo, a brand of drugs Chicago-based Horizon Pharma Inc. bought from AstraZeneca for $35 million in 2013. The winner was Dr. Reddy's, a Hyderabad-based generic-drug maker that launched its own drug to...

