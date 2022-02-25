4 Ketanji Brown Jackson Rulings On National Security

By Daniel Wilson (February 25, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has addressed a number of important defense and national security-related issues on the federal bench, including whether Guam can pursue costs for cleaning up a Navy dump and the secrecy of government operations. Her record at the appellate level is thin, having served for less than a year at the D.C. Circuit before being nominated by President Joe Biden on Friday to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom she had previously clerked. But in her roughly eight years at the D.C. District Court, the former federal public defender presided over more than 500...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS