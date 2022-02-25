Broadcasters Can't Halt Advertiser ID Searches

By Kelcee Griffis (February 25, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- A trio of broadcaster groups can't stave off rules intended to unmask foreign governments that are sponsoring programs on U.S. airwaves, the D.C. Circuit ordered Friday. The National Association of Broadcasters, the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council and the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters failed to convince the appeals court that the FCC's rules requiring stations to search for and disclose foreign government sponsors among their advertisers should be paused while litigation plays out over the rules' eventual fate. "Petitioners have not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending court review," the court said. Last April, the FCC passed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS