Bimbo Bakeries Strikes Deal To End DOL Sex Bias Probe

By Rachel Stone (February 25, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. struck a deal with the U.S. Department of Labor's federal contractor watchdog under which the Entenmann's and Sarah Lee parent company will compensate female bakery helper applicants who allegedly got the cold shoulder, the DOL said. The DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said in Thursday's news release that Bimbo Bakeries USA will pay $131,216 to 134 women who were qualified to work at the company's Bellevue, Nebraska, baking facility but weren't hired as bakery helpers, known as "jobbers." "[The OFCCP] found statistically significant differences in the hiring rates of these female applicants for bakery helper...

