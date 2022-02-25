DOI Reaps $4.4B In NY, NJ Offshore Wind Lease Sale

By Keith Goldberg (February 25, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- Offshore wind developers bid nearly $4.4 billion for federal leases off the coast of New York and New Jersey in the highest-grossing offshore energy lease auction in U.S. history, the Department of the Interior said Friday. The three-day auction conducted by the DOI's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management resulted in winning bids by six companies for leasing areas covering approximately 488,000 acres of federal waters in an area known as the New York Bight, a region of shallow waters between Long Island and New Jersey that has long been coveted by the offshore wind industry. "This week's offshore wind sale makes one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS