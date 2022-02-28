Winston & Strawn Snags NY Real Estate Partner

By Andrew McIntyre (February 28, 2022, 2:02 AM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has hired a new real estate partner for its New York office, a move that significantly expands the firm's real estate finance bench in the Empire State, Law360 has exclusively learned. Jarrid King is leaving Goodwin Procter LLP to rejoin Winston & Strawn, where he worked for more than a decade earlier in his career. King handles a wide range of real estate finance matters and also has niche expertise in the growing fields of PropTech and PropSci, the latter being an intersection of property and science. PropTech, an area that some law firms have recently formed...

