Co.'s Data Use Did Not Break Privacy Pledge, Insurer Says

By Daniel Tay (February 25, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- Insurance technology startup Lemonade Inc. asked a New York federal court to dismiss a proposed class action against it alleging it violated its privacy pledge by collecting biometric data, saying its analysis of images and videos did not constitute biometric information collection as defined in the pledge. An insurance technology startup company says it did not violate its privacy pledge by collecting biometric data. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The suit by two policyholders, John Barlow and Jose Gutierrez, which accuses Lemonade of collecting and using policyholders' biometric information without authorization, does not allege that the company used "voice and handwriting...

