Calif. Rules Would Figure Fire Safety Into Insurance Pricing

By Eli Flesch (February 28, 2022, 5:19 PM EST) -- Insurance companies in California would be required to price residential and commercial insurance policies taking into account steps consumers take to make their properties more resistant to wildfires, under a proposed set of regulations. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said Friday that the new regulations would encourage carriers to offer lower rates to businesses and homeowners that spend money on measures to lower the risk of wildfire damage. "With more Californians rolling up their sleeves and reaching into their own pockets to protect their homes and businesses, insurance pricing must reflect their efforts," Lara said. "Holding insurance companies accountable for accurately rating...

