Opana Buyers Want Pay-For-Delay Trial Split In 3

By Nadia Dreid (February 28, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- Buyers who say they overpaid for the prescription painkiller Opana ER want their pay-for-delay fight with Endo Pharmaceuticals and Impax Laboratories sliced into three separate trials, the buyers told an Illinois federal court Friday. The first trial would deal with the actual antitrust claims — that Endo and Impax settled patent litigation back in 2010 with an anti-competitive deal that put millions in Impax's pocket and secured for Endo the delay of a generic version of the painkiller — while the other two would handle damages, according to the buyers' motion filed Friday. Should the buyers prevail during the first trial,...

