Atty's Bias Suit Says Partner's Abuse Made Her Suicidal

By Abby Wargo (February 28, 2022, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Chinese American attorney slapped the firm she used to work for with a discrimination lawsuit, claiming she was singled out for mistreatment because of her heritage by a managing partner who frequently yelled at and disparaged female workers. Narisa Silver sued Lee Anav Chung White Kim Ruger & Richter LLP and two firm partners in New York federal court Friday, saying they violated state law by discriminating against her based on her race, ethnicity, gender, disability and perceived status as a domestic violence victim. Silver, who is a biracial Chinese American, said the mistreatment she endured was so bad she...

