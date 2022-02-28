Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty's Bias Suit Says Partner's Abuse Made Her Suicidal

By Abby Wargo (February 28, 2022, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Chinese American attorney slapped the firm she used to work for with a discrimination lawsuit, claiming she was singled out for mistreatment because of her heritage by a managing partner who frequently yelled at and disparaged female workers.

Narisa Silver sued Lee Anav Chung White Kim Ruger & Richter LLP and two firm partners in New York federal court Friday, saying they violated state law by discriminating against her based on her race, ethnicity, gender, disability and perceived status as a domestic violence victim.

Silver, who is a biracial Chinese American, said the mistreatment she endured was so bad she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!