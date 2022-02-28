Real Estate Rumors: Estate Cos., TIAA, Turnberry

By Andrew McIntyre (February 28, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- The Estate Cos. is hoping to build an eight-story multifamily project in Pompano Beach, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The developer is seeking permission for a 253-unit project on 1.95 acres at 208 N. Federal Highway, and proposed plans also call for 4,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the report. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America has loaned $59.2 million to a venture of Related Cos. and real estate firm Cruzan for a Torrance, California, office complex, The Real Deal reported Monday. The loan is for 21250 Hawthorne Blvd. and is a refinance of pre-existing...

