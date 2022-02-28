JPMorgan Defends Paying Out In 'Corrupt' $1.1B Oil Deal

By Richard Crump (February 28, 2022, 3:19 PM GMT) -- JPMorgan denied on Monday that it was negligent in paying $875 million to a company controlled by a disgraced former Nigerian oil minister, saying at its trial in London that it was acting on instructions from the African country's government. JPMorgan was not required to question the "wisdom" of Nigeria's government sanctioning payments to the energy company, a lawyer for the lender has told the High Court. (iStock.com/jetcityimage) Rosalind Phelps QC, who represents JPMorgan Chase, told the High Court that purported "red flags" warning that the payments were part of a fraud were actually consistent with the Nigerian government's intention to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS