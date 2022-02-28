Ex-Whole Foods Workers Try To Keep BLM Mask Case Alive

By Beverly Banks (February 28, 2022, 5:36 PM EST) -- Three former Whole Foods Market Inc. employees have told a Massachusetts federal court their retaliation claims should survive the grocery chain's bid to dismiss their suit alleging the company fired them for wearing Black Lives Matter masks, saying there is evidence of pretext in their firings. Savannah Kinzer, Haley Evans and Christopher Michno asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Friday not to toss their complaint accusing Whole Foods Market of violating Title VII by terminating all three workers for wearing BLM masks following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. The former workers for the Amazon.com...

