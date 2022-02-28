Art Studio Sues Over Fake 'LOVE' Copyright Claim

By Jasmin Jackson (February 28, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- The publisher behind late artist Robert Indiana's "HOPE" image says a rival owes it $10 million for dragging down the artwork's popularity and sales with a purportedly fake copyright assertion on Indiana's iconic "LOVE" image. In a complaint filed in New York federal court, American Image Art and its founder Michael McKenzie said Sunday that competing art publisher Artists Rights Society Inc. fraudulently asserted copyright rights on Indiana's "LOVE" print — which famously features the letters "LO" stacked above "VE" — and wrongfully collected millions of dollars in licensing fees. American Image argued that Indiana's "LOVE" image is not copyrighted at...

