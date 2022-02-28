Ex-Worker Says Amazon's Health Benefit Notices 'Threatening'

By Patrick Hoff (February 28, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- A former Amazon employee sued the company in Florida federal court, accusing the e-commerce giant of including "threatening language" in benefits notices to discourage ex-employees from seeking continuing health care coverage. Teresa Lites said in her complaint Friday that she decided not to continue her health insurance after leaving the company in part because of the "inaccurate and misleading threats" about potential civil and criminal penalties included in Amazon.com Services Inc.'s Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notice. "Defendant deliberately included threatening language to deter people from electing to continue their benefits," Lites said. The Employee Retirement Income Security Act requires COBRA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS