NJ High Court Skeptical Of Home Depot Amputation Coverage

By Bill Wichert (February 28, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court seemed inclined on Monday to find that a broadly worded policy exclusion barred a manufacturer from obtaining coverage from Admiral Insurance Co. for claims related to how a Home Depot employee lost parts of her fingers while using a window-blind cutting machine at a New York store. During a hearing on the insurer's challenge to a state appellate decision reviving a coverage suit from units of Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd., the justices challenged their stance that the exclusion — which prohibited coverage for injuries in certain New York counties — is inapplicable since the incident...

