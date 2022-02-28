Texas Crane Co. Settles Coverage Dispute With Allianz

By Katie Buehler (February 28, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- A West Texas crane and rigging company has settled claims in Texas federal court alleging Allianz Global Risks U.S. Insurance Co. owed it $3.8 million in connection to a lawsuit filed by a man who was injured during a job and had his left arm amputated. TForce Energy Services Inc. and Allianz filed a joint motion to dismiss on Feb. 25, notifying U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison that they had reached a settlement in the dispute, and Judge Ellison granted the motion later that day. The parties didn't explain the terms of the agreement. According to court records, TForce sued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS