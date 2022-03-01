Ga. Court Revives Auto Case Against UGA Child Care Center

By Isaac Monterose (March 1, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- A Georgia appellate court reversed the University of Georgia Child Care Center's summary judgment win over a motorist's auto accident suit, ruling that the question of whether the center's former employee was on duty during the accident should be determined by a jury. In an 18-page opinion filed Friday, the court sided with motorist Andrea Leah Cotton's argument involving the legal doctrine of respondeat superior, in which employer is responsible for the actions of its employees if those actions occurred while those employees were working for the employer. The University Child Care Center had earlier won summary judgment in Cotton's suit...

