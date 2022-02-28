FNB HQ Developer Says Pittsburgh Utility Overcharging Fees

By Matthew Santoni (February 28, 2022, 2:27 PM EST) -- The developer of the new FNB Corp. headquarters in Pittsburgh says the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is demanding more than 160 times the typical fees to hook the proposed skyscraper into the utility system, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court. Office Partners XXII Block G1 LLC claims in its complaint filed Friday and made public Monday that the PWSA had approved two prior versions of the tap-in plans for the proposed 26-story bank tower, but says the authority would not grant the final permit unless the developer paid more than $500,000 in fees, which should have only...

