Ga. Apartments To Face Injury Claim In Fire Ants Biting Baby

By Mike Curley (February 28, 2022, 1:20 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court on Monday revived negligence claims against an apartment complex over injuries a one-month-old baby sustained from fire ant bites, finding there's a dispute over whether the owners knew about the ants and could have taken measures to address them. But while the appeals court allowed Michael and Rachel Owens' suit against Larry Franklin Properties Inc. to go forward on the negligence claim, it affirmed the dismissal of their contract-based claims, saying neither they nor the child, identified as G.O. in the suit, are parties or beneficiaries to the lease agreement in the Moultrie, Georgia Holly Cove apartment...

