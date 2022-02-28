Paralegal Collective OK'd To Pursue Texas Firm For Overtime

By Jessica Corso (February 28, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Friday certified a collective of former and current paralegals suing Dallas personal injury firm Kelley Law Firm PC for allegedly failing to pay them overtime. U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay gave the greenlight to any paralegal working for Kelley Law from August 2017 to the present to join a lawsuit alleging violations of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. In issuing the ruling, Judge Lindsay adopted the reasons set forth by U.S. Magistrate Judge Renee Harris Toliver on Feb. 10 when she recommended that the court approve collective certification. Judge Toliver said that Kelley Law's arguments that...

