Chicago Firm Files Class Actions Over Medical Records Costs

By Celeste Bott (February 28, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- Chicago personal injury firm Gordon & Centracchio LLC filed class actions in Illinois state court Friday against two health care information companies that it claims have overcharged patients, practitioners and attorneys for copies of medical records. In its complaints against Midwest Medical Records Association Inc. and Ciox Health, the firm claims both entities — which contract with health care providers to store and manage medical records and deliver copies of them to purchasers upon request — charge too much for processing those requests. That's a violation of the Illinois Inspection of Hospital Records Act, or HRA, which limits the fees for...

