NYC Eatery Faces Default Judgment In $1.5M Investor Suit

By Joyce Hanson (March 1, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- An Italian restaurant in New York City hit with a $1.5 million lawsuit on claims that the owners lied to get funds to launch another eatery now faces a default judgment in federal court after failing to respond to the investors suing it. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni handed down on Monday a single-page ruling ordering investor BJ66 LLC to apply for a default judgment against KOGV LLC, a New York firm that runs the Italian restaurant Avena, as well as chef Roberto Deiaco and his wife, Giselle, the owners and operators of KOGV. Judge Caproni's order noted that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS