Ex-Arnold & Porter Worker, Unum Must Wait On Atty Fees

By Craig Clough (February 28, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- A California federal judge told a former Arnold & Porter employee and Unum Life Insurance Co. on Monday that he is deferring any ruling on their dueling motions for attorney fees after the Ninth Circuit partially overruled the judge's awarding of long-term disability benefits to the employee due to a spinal injury. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter told the parties during a hearing that he did not see any reason to rule on the motions for fees and would instead wait until Unum reexamines a claim from plaintiff Yolanda Rios, a former user support specialist for the firm. Judge Carter...

