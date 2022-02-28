Florida Residents Drop Suit Targeting Sugarcane Burns

By Emma Whitford (February 28, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has closed a proposed class action lawsuit in which South Florida residents had targeted the state's multibillion-dollar sugar industry and pre-harvest sugarcane burns they claimed emitted toxic "black snow" in the Glades region. The plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the 2019 lawsuit against Florida Crystals Corp., United States Sugar Corp. and other leading sugar producers with prejudice, according to a stipulation filed Friday by all parties in the Southern District of Florida. U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith deemed the case closed in a one-page order filed the same day. In their June 2019 complaint, Clover Coffie and Jennie Thompson...

