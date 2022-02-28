Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Warns FTC, Meta Of Discovery Fight 'Harbingers'

By Bryan Koenig (February 28, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge said Monday that he hopes the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms Inc. will not be bogged down in discovery disputes, as he handled more scheduling proposal disagreements "than I think I've seen on any case."

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg noted that the case — focused around FTC allegations that the company's acquisition of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 were central pieces of a plan to buy up would-be competitors and maintain an iron group over personal social networking — is one of the largest he has handled. But...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!