Judge Warns FTC, Meta Of Discovery Fight 'Harbingers'

By Bryan Koenig (February 28, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge said Monday that he hopes the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms Inc. will not be bogged down in discovery disputes, as he handled more scheduling proposal disagreements "than I think I've seen on any case." U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg noted that the case — focused around FTC allegations that the company's acquisition of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 were central pieces of a plan to buy up would-be competitors and maintain an iron group over personal social networking — is one of the largest he has handled. But...

