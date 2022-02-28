FCC Fines Cumulus For Shoddy Equal Opportunity Filings

By Nadia Dreid (February 28, 2022, 6:58 PM EST) -- Cumulus is once again being hit with fines for not following Federal Communications Commission rules — this time, those surrounding equal employment opportunity — and the agency is getting sick of it, the FCC said in its filing announcing the penalty. In a notice of apparent liability for forfeiture filed on Friday, five Georgia radio stations — three in Albany, Georgia, and two located in smaller towns near the city — belonging to Cumulus were hit with a combined $32,000 in fines for not following FCC rules related to filing annual reports and analysis of its equal employment opportunity program....

