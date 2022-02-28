Fla. Injury Atty Says Disability Firm Stole 'Tucker Law' Name

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 28, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based personal injury firm Tucker Law PA accused disability law firm Tucker Law Group PA's of taking the former's name to deceive a potentially similar client base and piggyback on an established and well-known name in the South Florida legal community. Lawyer Matthew Tucker filed his lawsuit against St. Petersburg, Florida-based disability firm Tucker Law Group PA in Florida federal court on Monday, alleging John V. Tucker's firm committed trademark infringement and unfair business practices by using a similar name. "Plaintiff's Tucker Law brand of legal services has achieved substantial success in the legal industry and thus, Tucker Law...

