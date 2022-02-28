Calif. Judge Sends PacifiCorp Wildfire Suit To State Court

By Jonathan Capriel (February 28, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- PacifiCorp will have to face a California state court lawsuit accusing it of negligently sparking the 2020 Slater Fire, which scorched 158,000 acres, after a California federal judge on Monday questioned the "credibility" of the power company's arguments. U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. said that federal court is not the proper venue for the suit, which names 269 plaintiffs, including the Karuk Tribe. All seek to make PacifiCorp pay for property they lost because of the fire, which torched much of the state's two northernmost counties of Siskiyou and Del Norte. The property the tribe is suing over is...

