Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Judge Sends PacifiCorp Wildfire Suit To State Court

By Jonathan Capriel (February 28, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- PacifiCorp will have to face a California state court lawsuit accusing it of negligently sparking the 2020 Slater Fire, which scorched 158,000 acres, after a California federal judge on Monday questioned the "credibility" of the power company's arguments.

U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. said that federal court is not the proper venue for the suit, which names 269 plaintiffs, including the Karuk Tribe. All seek to make PacifiCorp pay for property they lost because of the fire, which torched much of the state's two northernmost counties of Siskiyou and Del Norte.

The property the tribe is suing over is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!